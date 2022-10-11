Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.28. 49,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,350. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $310.26 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

