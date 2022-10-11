Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 2,724 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.50. 8,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

