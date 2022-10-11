Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

