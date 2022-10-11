Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.47

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 62922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $362,442,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

