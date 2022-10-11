Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 2.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.30% of Markel worth $52,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,161.26. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,297.07. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel



Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

