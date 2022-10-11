Market Ledger Price Reaches $0.0907 on Exchanges (ML)

Market Ledger (ML) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Market Ledger has a market cap of $349,048.78 and approximately $68,045.00 worth of Market Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Market Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Market Ledger has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Market Ledger

Market Ledger’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Market Ledger’s total supply is 3,847,514 tokens. Market Ledger’s official Twitter account is @marketledger_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Market Ledger is https://reddit.com/r/marketledger. The official website for Market Ledger is www.marketledger.com.

Buying and Selling Market Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Market Ledger (ML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Market Ledger has a current supply of 3,847,514 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Market Ledger is 0.09067231 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,083.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marketledger.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Market Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Market Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Market Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

