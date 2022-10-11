Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

