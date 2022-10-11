Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 4.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.47. 18,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,086. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

