Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,888 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in Shopify by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

