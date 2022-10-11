Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $505,000 Position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 7.38% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MVPS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MVPS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

