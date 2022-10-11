Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Mirova US LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,420 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 8.2% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $380,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,393. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.64.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.74.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.