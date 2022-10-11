Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.64.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.74.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

