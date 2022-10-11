Matisse Capital Invests $1.30 Million in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust accounts for 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECAT. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $2,454,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

ECAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

