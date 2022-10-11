Matisse Capital Purchases 14,451 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Matisse Capital increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned about 0.62% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

