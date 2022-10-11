Matisse Capital Purchases 24,127 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 14,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,596. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

