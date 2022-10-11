Matisse Capital Purchases New Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.09 and its 200-day moving average is 15.42. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 11.68 and a 52 week high of 17.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.54 per share, with a total value of 517,668.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,580,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,646,595.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 50,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of 12.28 per share, with a total value of 616,529.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,738,955 shares in the company, valued at 45,914,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,871 shares of company stock worth $1,515,757 over the last 90 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

