Matisse Capital Trims Stock Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Matisse Capital lessened its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned about 0.70% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBIO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.

Featured Stories

