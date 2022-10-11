Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.42

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 18250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Matterport Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

