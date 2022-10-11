MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading Down 7.7%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 20,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 809,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.