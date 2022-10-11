MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.22, with a volume of 9883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price objective on MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.70. The firm has a market cap of C$447.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

