Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $4.86 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.04. 27,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.20 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

