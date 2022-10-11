Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 739,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

