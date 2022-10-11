Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 153 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.10 on Tuesday, hitting $533.44. 13,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,603. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $656.80 and a 200 day moving average of $652.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.33 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $792.77.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

