Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 3,227 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

APD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,875. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $245.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

