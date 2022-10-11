Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.48.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

