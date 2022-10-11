MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 8.4% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 3,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 177,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $595.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

