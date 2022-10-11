Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

MDT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

