Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 5.5%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.09. 505,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,620,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

