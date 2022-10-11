Meta Kongz (MKC) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week

Meta Kongz (MKC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Meta Kongz has a total market capitalization of $142,544.42 and $11,741.00 worth of Meta Kongz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Kongz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta Kongz has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta Kongz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Meta Kongz

Meta Kongz was first traded on February 4th, 2022. Meta Kongz’s official Twitter account is @meta_kongz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta Kongz’s official website is themetakongz.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling Meta Kongz

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Kongz (MKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. Meta Kongz has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Meta Kongz is 0.03460173 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $904.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://themetakongz.com/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Kongz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Kongz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Kongz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Kongz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Kongz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.