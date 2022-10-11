MetaFame Tops One Day Volume of $135,054.00 (BMF)

MetaFame (BMF) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, MetaFame has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. MetaFame has a total market capitalization of $53,874.34 and $135,054.00 worth of MetaFame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaFame token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaFame

MetaFame was first traded on April 18th, 2022. MetaFame’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,000,000 tokens. MetaFame’s official Twitter account is @metafameapp. The official website for MetaFame is www.metafame.com. MetaFame’s official message board is metafameproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaFame

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFame (BMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaFame has a current supply of 770,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFame is 0.00030065 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $753.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metafame.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaFame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaFame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaFame using one of the exchanges listed above.

