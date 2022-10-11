MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 11616330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £989,497.28 and a PE ratio of -0.43.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

