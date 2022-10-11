METANOA Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges (NOA)

METANOA (NOA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, METANOA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. METANOA has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $60,088.00 worth of METANOA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One METANOA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

METANOA Profile

METANOA (CRYPTO:NOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. METANOA’s official Twitter account is @noaplatform. The official website for METANOA is metanoa.io.

Buying and Selling METANOA

According to CryptoCompare, “METANOA (NOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. METANOA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of METANOA is 0.01692954 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,076.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metanoa.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METANOA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade METANOA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase METANOA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

