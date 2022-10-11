Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Hits $1.32

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $682,650.00 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,984.66 or 0.99983626 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis (CRYPTO:MRS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2019. Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,468,950 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 2,468,950 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.36351182 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $690,362.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

