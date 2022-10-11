Metarun (MRUN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120,647.21

Metarun (MRUN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Metarun has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metarun has a total market capitalization of $120,647.21 and approximately $45,362.00 worth of Metarun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metarun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metarun’s total supply is 312,658,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,585,877 tokens. Metarun’s official Twitter account is @metarungame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metarun is www.metarun.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarun (MRUN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarun has a current supply of 312,658,905.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarun is 0.0044078 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,591.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metarun.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metarun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metarun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metarun using one of the exchanges listed above.

