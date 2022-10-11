Metastocks (MTSKS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $25,515.08

Metastocks (MTSKS) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Metastocks has a total market cap of $25,515.08 and approximately $12,034.00 worth of Metastocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metastocks has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metastocks token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metastocks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metastocks Token Profile

Metastocks’ launch date was August 14th, 2022. Metastocks’ total supply is 4,300,000 tokens. Metastocks’ official website is metastock.tech. Metastocks’ official Twitter account is @metastocks_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metastocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Metastocks (MTSKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metastocks has a current supply of 4,300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metastocks is 0.00598359 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,435.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metastock.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metastocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metastocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metastocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metastocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metastocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.