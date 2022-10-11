Metaverse Exchange (METACEX) Price Tops $0.0001

Metaverse Exchange (METACEX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Metaverse Exchange has a market capitalization of $59,433.62 and approximately $9,794.00 worth of Metaverse Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse Exchange has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Metaverse Exchange token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Exchange Profile

Metaverse Exchange’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Metaverse Exchange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,000,000 tokens. Metaverse Exchange’s official Twitter account is @metaversecex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Exchange’s official website is www.meta-cex.com. The official message board for Metaverse Exchange is medium.com/@metaverseexchange.

Metaverse Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Exchange (METACEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metaverse Exchange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Exchange is 0.00007339 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $764.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-cex.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.