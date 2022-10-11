Metria Price Reaches $11.90 (METR)

Metria (METR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Metria has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Metria has a total market cap of $404,594.01 and approximately $31,367.00 worth of Metria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metria token can now be bought for $11.90 or 0.00062402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003108 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metria Profile

Metria’s launch date was April 3rd, 2022. Metria’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,000 tokens. Metria’s official Twitter account is @metria_network?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metria is metrianetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Metria

According to CryptoCompare, “Metria (METR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metria has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metria is 11.79158407 USD and is up 14.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $81,092.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metrianetwork.io.”

