Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Metso Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
Metso Company Profile
Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso (MXCYY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.