MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading Up 2.2%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 18,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,400,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

The company has a market cap of $833.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.49%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

