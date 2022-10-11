MicroPets (PETS) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

MicroPets (PETS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One MicroPets token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MicroPets has a market cap of $418,552.27 and approximately $8,509.00 worth of MicroPets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroPets has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MicroPets

MicroPets’ genesis date was October 28th, 2021. MicroPets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,007,120,231,351 tokens. MicroPets’ official Twitter account is @micropetsbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroPets’ official website is micropets.io. The official message board for MicroPets is coinmarketcap.com/cryptown/profile/micropets?guid=18676539&type=articles. The Reddit community for MicroPets is https://reddit.com/r/micropetsbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroPets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroPets (PETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroPets has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 5,007,120,231,351.257 in circulation. The last known price of MicroPets is 0.00000008 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,023.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://micropets.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroPets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroPets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroPets using one of the exchanges listed above.

