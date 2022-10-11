Miku Trading Up 1.9% This Week (MIKU)

Miku (MIKU) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Miku has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Miku has a market cap of $80,867.92 and $10,957.00 worth of Miku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Miku Token Profile

Miku’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Miku’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. Miku’s official Twitter account is @mikubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Miku is mikubsc.com.

Buying and Selling Miku

According to CryptoCompare, “Miku (MIKU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Miku has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Miku is 0.00000018 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,278.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mikubsc.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

