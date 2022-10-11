milestoneBased (MILE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

milestoneBased (MILE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. milestoneBased has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $28,757.00 worth of milestoneBased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One milestoneBased token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, milestoneBased has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About milestoneBased

milestoneBased’s total supply is 1,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,070 tokens. milestoneBased’s official Twitter account is @milestonebased and its Facebook page is accessible here. milestoneBased’s official website is milestonebased.com.

milestoneBased Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “milestoneBased (MILE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. milestoneBased has a current supply of 1,337,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of milestoneBased is 1.35124143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milestonebased.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as milestoneBased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade milestoneBased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase milestoneBased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

