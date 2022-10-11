MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

