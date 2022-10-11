Mirova US LLC Buys 37,716 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises about 2.5% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 1.07% of Signature Bank worth $115,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Signature Bank by 2,747.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,707,000 after purchasing an additional 273,009 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.07. 9,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,279. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

