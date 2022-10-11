Mirova US LLC Buys 40,531 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $58,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

BFAM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 6,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

