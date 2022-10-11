Mirova US LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,375 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 5.1% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $235,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

