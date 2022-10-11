Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 19577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$22.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

In other news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

