Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 19577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Mission Ready Solutions Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$22.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93.
Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Ready Solutions
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile
Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.
