Mithrilverse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206,567.30 (MITHRIL)

Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Mithrilverse has traded down 92.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mithrilverse has a market capitalization of $206,567.30 and approximately $20,010.00 worth of Mithrilverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithrilverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithrilverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mithrilverse

Mithrilverse’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Mithrilverse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Mithrilverse’s official Twitter account is @mithrilverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithrilverse is mithrilverse.io. The Reddit community for Mithrilverse is https://reddit.com/r/mithrilverse.

Mithrilverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mithrilverse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithrilverse is 0.00290403 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $82.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mithrilverse.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithrilverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithrilverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithrilverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithrilverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithrilverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.