Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 132,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,304,714 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.