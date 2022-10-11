Mizuho Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $102.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
