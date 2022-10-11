Mizuho Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $102.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

